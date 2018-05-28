BRFD: Multiple apartments damaged after accidental fire on Harry Drive

BATON ROUGE - Officials say multiple units were damaged in a fire at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of Harry Drive. The Baton Rouge Fire Department says investigators believe the fire was the result of an accident.

No one was seriously hurt, however five people were displaced as a result.

Red Cross was called to assist those affected.