BRFD: Lightning strike starts house fire on Melrose Boulevard

May 03, 2017
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a house fire that on Melrose Boulevard Wednesday night. 

The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the 5100 block of Melrose Boulevard. 

Upon arrival, homeowners informed firefighters that lightning had hit the house and started the fire. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the house sustained heavy smoke damage.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control aroun 8 p.m.. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. We will update it with more info as it becomes available.

