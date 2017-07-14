BRFD investigating house fire on N. 43rd Street

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a house fire that occurred on Thursday night in the 1300 block of N. 43rd Street.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 11 p.m. to find flames coming from the rear of the house. Crews were able to bring the fire under control about 30 minutes later.

According to BRFD, the house received smoke and fire damages with an estimated cost of $50,000.

Red Cross, BRPD, and Entergy were on scene to assist. There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is not determined at this time.