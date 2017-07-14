89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRFD investigating house fire on N. 43rd Street

1 hour 30 minutes 31 seconds ago July 14, 2017 Jul 14, 2017 Friday, July 14 2017 July 14, 2017 10:52 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a house fire that occurred on Thursday night in the 1300 block of N. 43rd Street. 

Firefighters responded to the fire around 11 p.m. to find flames coming from the rear of the house. Crews were able to bring the fire under control about 30 minutes later. 

According to BRFD, the house received smoke and fire damages with an estimated cost of $50,000.  

Red Cross, BRPD, and Entergy were on scene to assist. There are no reports of injuries. 

The cause of the fire is not determined at this time. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days