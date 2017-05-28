81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRFD investigating house fire on Lobelia Avenue

By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating after a fire was reported at a home on Lobelia Avenue Sunday.

The fire was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Lobelia Avenue. Curt Monte with BRFD says crews believed that the home was abandoned when they found that it had no water or electricity, but later discovered that one person was living inside the home.

Firefighters say the man was not home at the time of the fire. Tthe fire was under control as of 4:38 p.m.

Investigators are on the scene to determine what caused the fire.

