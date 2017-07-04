89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRFD investigating cause of house fire on South Riveroaks Drive

1 hour 35 minutes 33 seconds ago July 04, 2017 Jul 4, 2017 Tuesday, July 04 2017 July 04, 2017 10:34 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Monday night house fire in the 9000 block of South Riveroaks Drive.

Firefighters responded to the house around 11 p.m. to find smoke coming from the roof. The fire was contained to the attic shortly after. 

According to BRFD, the house sustained about $30,000 worth of damages. 

There are no reports of injuries and Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the resident of the home. 

BRFD says the cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time, however foul play is not suspected. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days