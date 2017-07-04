BRFD investigating cause of house fire on South Riveroaks Drive

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a Monday night house fire in the 9000 block of South Riveroaks Drive.

Firefighters responded to the house around 11 p.m. to find smoke coming from the roof. The fire was contained to the attic shortly after.

According to BRFD, the house sustained about $30,000 worth of damages.

There are no reports of injuries and Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the resident of the home.

BRFD says the cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time, however foul play is not suspected.