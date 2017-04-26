78°
BRFD: House fire started from woman smoking cigarette on couch

By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters put out a house fire that was started when a resident noticed a fire in her sofa.

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1900 block of Tennessee Street around 4:45 p.m.

According to Baton Rouge Fire Department officials, the fire was caused by "smoking materials that were not properly discarded."

Officials said a resident told them she was smoking on the couch when she noticed that it had caught fire. She told them she tried to remove the couch, but the flames grew too large.

Investigators say the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The resident was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Damage to the building and contents inside is estimated at $25,000.

The Red Cross was called to assist the residents.

