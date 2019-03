BRFD: Faulty space heater caused afternoon house fire

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters say a malfunctioning space heater was to blame for a fire that damaged a home during a chilly Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire was reported on Brice Street around 12:15 p.m.. A spokesperson said the fire began inside a bathroom and was contained before it reached the rest of the home.

No injuries were reported.