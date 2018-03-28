72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRFD: Electrical short sparks house fire on Wesson Street

3 hours 41 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, March 27 2018 Mar 27, 2018 March 27, 2018 9:00 PM March 27, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Emergency crews responded to a house fire Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 9400 block of Wesson Street.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire was caused by an electrical short in the attic. The fire was contained in about 20 minutes with help from St. George.

One person was in the home at the time of the fire, but was able to escape without injuries.

The total estimated damage to the home is valued at $75,000. Red Cross was called to assist.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days