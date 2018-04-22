68°
BRFD: Crews battle to contain house fire on 73rd Avenue

4 hours 21 minutes 12 seconds ago Saturday, April 21 2018 Apr 21, 2018 April 21, 2018 8:08 PM April 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews responded to a house fire Saturday on 73rd Avenue.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews were called to the 5300 block of 73rd Ave. around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found flames coming from the front of the house, and battled to bring the fire under control. BRFD says the cause of the fire was unintentional.

The estimated cost of damage is valued at $30,000. Red Cross was called to assist.

