50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRFD: Brandywine clubhouse fire caused by arson

1 hour 44 minutes 58 seconds ago February 15, 2017 Feb 15, 2017 Wednesday, February 15 2017 February 15, 2017 8:16 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Investigators say arson caused a fire in the abandoned Brandywine Apartment complex clubhouse Wednesday morning.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, Firefighters found the abandoned clubhouse of the complex on fire. The building, located in the 10900 block of Darryl Drive, once housed Brandywine’s offices and mailroom.

Firefighters say the fire caused $25,000 in damages and the building is considered a total loss.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BRFD Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days