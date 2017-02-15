BRFD: Brandywine clubhouse fire caused by arson

BATON ROUGE – Investigators say arson caused a fire in the abandoned Brandywine Apartment complex clubhouse Wednesday morning.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, Firefighters found the abandoned clubhouse of the complex on fire. The building, located in the 10900 block of Darryl Drive, once housed Brandywine’s offices and mailroom.

Firefighters say the fire caused $25,000 in damages and the building is considered a total loss.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the BRFD Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.