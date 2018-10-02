79°
BRFD: Arson to blame for early morning house fire
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating an early morning house fire damaged a home on Progress Street.
The fire was reported around 1:46 a.m. At the scene, firefighters found that 80 percent of the house was engulfed by the fire.
The scene was brought under control just before 2 a.m. No injuries were reported, authorities say.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.
