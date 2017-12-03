BRFD: Arson determined to be cause of vacant house fire

BATON ROUGE - A vacant house fire on Tuscarora Street Sunday morning was later determined to be caused by arson.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters were called to the single-family dwelling in the 4000 block of Tuscarora Street at 6:34 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find fire coming from the back of the house. The house received heavy fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the vacant house fire is arson, BRFD said.

Anyone with information in regards to this house fire is asked to contact Baton Rouge Fire Department Arson Investigators at 225-354-1419.