BRFD: Arson cause of vacant house fire on Paige Street

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire on Paige Street Monday evening.

According to BRFD, firefighters were called to the house in the 5100 block of Paige Street at 7:12 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the fire outside of the house under the carport. The fire was contained to that area.

The cause of the fire was determined to be arson, according to BRFD. It took firefighters about 14 minutes to put the fire under control.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419.