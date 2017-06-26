74°
BRFD: 18-wheeler catches fire while delivering food on Government St.

8 hours 21 minutes 18 seconds ago June 25, 2017 Jun 25, 2017 Sunday, June 25 2017 June 25, 2017 3:42 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters reported to the scene of a vehicle fire in downtown Baton Rouge Sunday.

The fire was spotted around 3:30 p.m. near the Jack in the Box on Government Street. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the truck's trailer caught fire as it was delivering food to the restaurant. 

The fire, which has since been extinguished, was reportedly caused by the trailer's cooling system. 

No injuries were reported.

