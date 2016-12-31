Brew-Bacher's employee arrested for planning robbery

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Police Department has made a second arrest following an attempted armed robbery on Tuesday at Brew-Bacher's restaurant.

Police charged 21-year-old Camron Long, an employee of the restaurant, for attempted armed robbery after admitting to planning out the crime.

Police previously arrested 22-year-old Ernesto Nelson shortly following the incident. Nelson approached two employees outside the building's rear entrance and grabbed one of them by the back of the neck and followed the second employee inside. A third employee armed himself and pointed a gun at Nelson, scaring him off.

However, Thursday BRPD contacted Long at the restaurant and took him in for questioning. Upon questioning, Long began to pass out and started vomiting. He then admitted that he was the one who planned the robbery that Nelson committed.

Long was arrested on the above charge and was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.