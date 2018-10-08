Brees could break NFL all-time passing record tonight against Redskins

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Saints quarterback Drew Brees' recent form suggests he could continue piling up yards for several seasons after becoming the NFL's career passing leader.

Brees needs only 201 yards passing to eclipse Peyton Manning's all-time mark of 71,940 and could do it Monday night against Washington.

Brees' teammates say the 39-year-old quarterback looks as much in his prime as ever.

The Saints take on the Redskins tonight at the Dome. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m.