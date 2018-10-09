Brees breaks NFL all-time passing record with 62-yard touchdown pass

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees broke the NFL all-time passing record Monday night with a 62-yard touchdown pass.

What a moment!



The NFL’s new all-time passing yardage leader!



Drew Brees passes Peyton Manning on a 62-yards to rookie WR Tre’Quan Smith! #Saints pic.twitter.com/v5LmLO2EJt — Mike Gaither (@MikeGaitherTV) October 9, 2018

Brees needed only 201 yards passing to eclipse Peyton Manning's all-time mark of 71,940. Monday night against the Redskins, he shattered the record in the 2nd quarter with an incredible 62-yard touchdown pass to rookie WR Tre’Quan Smith.

Shortly after, the Denver Broncos tweeted a video of Peyton Manning congratulating Brees as the new passing leader.

Congratulations, @drewbrees!



Peyton Manning's really happy you broke his record.



Well ... kind of. ?? pic.twitter.com/aUxXIDFzI8 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 9, 2018

New Orleans defeated the Washington Redskins 43-19.