Brees breaks NFL all-time passing record with 62-yard touchdown pass
NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees broke the NFL all-time passing record Monday night with a 62-yard touchdown pass.
Brees needed only 201 yards passing to eclipse Peyton Manning's all-time mark of 71,940. Monday night against the Redskins, he shattered the record in the 2nd quarter with an incredible 62-yard touchdown pass to rookie WR Tre’Quan Smith.
Shortly after, the Denver Broncos tweeted a video of Peyton Manning congratulating Brees as the new passing leader.
New Orleans defeated the Washington Redskins 43-19.
