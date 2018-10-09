Brees breaks NFL all-time passing record with 62-yard touchdown pass

83°
Monday, October 08 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

NEW ORLEANS  - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees broke the NFL all-time passing record Monday night with a 62-yard touchdown pass.

Brees needed only 201 yards passing to eclipse Peyton Manning's all-time mark of 71,940. Monday night against the Redskins, he shattered the record in the 2nd quarter with an incredible 62-yard touchdown pass to rookie WR Tre’Quan Smith.

Shortly after, the Denver Broncos tweeted a video of Peyton Manning congratulating Brees as the new passing leader.

New Orleans defeated the Washington Redskins 43-19.

