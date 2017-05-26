BREC unveils plans to reimagine Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE - BREC laid out the plan to relocate, transform the Baton Rouge Zoo to a state of the art park.



People who live in North Baton Rouge believe the trade off is not a fair trade. Opponents shared their thoughts during the public comment section of the meeting. They would rather see improvements done instead of moving the zoo completely.



"If we were able to bring something of this nature like the regional greenwood as well as a zoo unlike any other zoo in the country. And that's what we're talking about we're not talking about putting lipstick on a pig now we're talking a very serious, state of the art, best in class zoo and regional park," says BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight.



The upgraded Greenwood Regional park will feature a water park, nature trails, and a plethora of outside adventures that would also include zip-lining, soccer fields and recreation. But opponents of the 40 million dollar project believe they can have the best of both world--a park and upgraded zoo.



"If you have 700 plus odd acres, no one can tell me you can't bring a state of the art park along with a zoo," says Byron Washington who's apart of the North Baton Rouge Blue Ribbon Commission.



McKnight believes moving the zoo closer to a major corridor like I-10 or I-12 will bring more people to the $110 million zoo. But supporters of keeping the zoo in the north say just make the necessary improvements.



They plan to fund the zoo and park through capital campaigns, grants, and sponoships.



If you are interested in giving feedback about the zoo and park, you can take the BREC online survey.