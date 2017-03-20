BREC to host community egg hunts

BATON ROUGE – BREC will host several community egg hunts across the East Baton Rouge Parish starting later this month.

In a statement released Monday, BREC said the first egg hunt is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on March 31 at the Plank Road Park. Officials are encouraging flashlights for the "nighttime egg hunting extravaganza."

BREC said a second egg hunt is scheduled for 10 a.m. on April 8 at Highland Road Community Park.

The organization will also hold two egg hunts for the "young at heart" at the BREC Adult Leisure Bunny Hops for adults over the age of 50. Participants are asked to invite their grandchildren to participate in fun and games. The first event is set for 11 a.m. on April 11 at Womack Park. The second event will be at 10 a.m. on April 12 at Anna T. Jordan Community Park.

For more information about the events, call 225-272-9200 ext. 545 or visit BREC.org