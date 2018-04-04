68°
BREC to hold surprise press conference Wednesday

Wednesday, April 04 2018
BATON ROUGE - The BREC Commission has announced it will hold a surprise press conference Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release Wednesday morning, the announcement will come at 12:30 p.m. at the Womack Park ballroom.

At the time of this post, it's still unclear what the focus of the conference will be.

In March, BREC leadership was met with stiff opposition when it pushed for a relocation of the Baton Rouge Zoo. After listening to hours of complaints from area residents, the commission voted unanimously to keep the zoo at its current location.

In the weeks following that decision, the zoo lost its accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, a distinction it had held for 40 years. The AZA specifically cited the zoo's poor condition and some of its practices as reasons for its decision.

