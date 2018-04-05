BREC to hold ribbon cutting for renovated Howell Park

BATON ROUGE- BREC is cutting the ribbon on an old golf course turned into a community park.

BREC recently completed construction of the first phase of a major expansion at Howell Community Park. It's been a long time coming for the Howell Park area.

The idea to renovate Howell Park goes all the way back to 2014 when BREC brought in the National Golf Foundation to help with its golf programming. After Howell Park's course was deemed the lowest played public course in the nation, BREC decided to overhaul the area.

More than 40 acres have been added during the renovations. The updated park now features a lake for fishing, kayaking and canoeing, soccer fields, and new playground equipment.

The area took about eight feet of water back in 2016, adding to the arduous task of completely changing the park from a golf course.

The ribbon cutting will take place at 4 p.m. near the new play area located off East Brookstown Drive. Guests are invited to stay and enjoy food, music, and recreational fun.