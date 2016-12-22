BREC Summer Camp registration begins Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Now that the weather is finally warming up it's time to start thinking about what you're kids are going to do over the summer. BREC Communications Director, Cheryl Michelet, stopped by 2une In this morning to talk about some of the options parents have when trying to decide what camps to enroll their kids in.

"We have camps for everybody," Michelet told News 2's Kylie DIxon. "Say you want to plan your whole summer in one location. You would want to enroll in a general recreation camp."

General recreation camps are held at rec. centers that are closest to where you work, and they take your kids on field trips to different fun places.

"They're really not in the recreation centers that long, because they're always on the move," Michelet explained.

BREC also offers specialty camps that vary based on the age of your child. The specialty camps revolve around different activities such as: athletics, arts, horse lovers, theatre, and many more.

They also offer a camp for children who are disabled.

For parents who don't want to enroll their kids in camp there is a program called "Playground Kids" that allows kids to play on some of BREC's many jungle gyms.

Registration for all of these programs starts this Saturday for in-parish residents. Michelet urges parents to be ready to register right when it opens at 9 a.m. because some of the camps fill up fast.

To register for a BREC summer camp beginning Saturday or to learn more, visit their website.