BREC splash pads to reopen March 12

BATON ROUGE- With the weather warming up, its time for BREC splash pads to reopen.

According to a release from BREC, splash pads at City-Brooks, Greenwood, Highland Road, Jackson, North Sherwood, and Zachary Community Parks will open March 12. The splash pads have been closed since October 31.

Each location will operate splash pads daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until October.