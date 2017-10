BREC splash pads to close Oct. 31 for winter

EAST BATON ROUGE- BREC will lose its splash pads October 31 in preparation of winter.

Locations that will be closed include pads at City-Brooks, Forest, Greenwood, Jackson, Highland Road and Zachary Community Parks.

All six locations will reopen in spring 2018.

The splash pad at North Sherwood Forest Community Park is set to open next year.