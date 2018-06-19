80°
BREC soliciting designers for ways to improve Baton Rouge Zoo
BATON ROUGE - The Recreation and Park Commission is asking qualified candidates for proposals in an attempt to redesign the Baton Rouge Zoo, the commission announced Tuesday.
BREC says design teams must produce "ambitious master plans that outline a bold vision for the future with a planning and design approach that emphasizes reinvestment in an economically challenged area of the parish." The commission says this open call will help determine which planning firm offers the best fit in developing the zoo's future direction and growth.
The deadline for these proposals to be submitted is July 12, 2018.
More information can be found HERE.
