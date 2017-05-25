BREC skate park closed due to graffiti

79°
May 25, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – The BREC Skate Park on Perkins Road was closed Thursday as crews remove graffiti.

“Thanks #Lilfangy, Hooligan and crew! Your ignorance has closed the skate park until we clean up your mess,” BREC’s Extreme Sports Facebook page shared Thursday. “The skate park will be closed until further notice.”

BREC is seeking anyone with information on whoever vandalized the park.

The skate park was closed in December 2015 after someone sprayed “chap” on park surfaces.

