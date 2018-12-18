49°
BREC ponds stocked with rainbow trout ahead of fishing rodeos

1 hour 30 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, December 18 2018 Dec 18, 2018 December 18, 2018 8:55 AM December 18, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: BREC

BATON ROUGE - Multiple BREC ponds are now stocked with rainbow trout.

The fish can be found at Zachary Community Park, Palomino Drive Park, and Howell Community Park. In celebration, BREC will be holding two sessions of their annual Geaux Fish Rainbow Trout Fishing Rodeo.

Those interested in participating can cast their lines on January 12 at 8:30 a.m. at Zachary Community Park and at the same time January 13 at Howell Community Park. The catch and release events are free and open to the public.

BREC will present awards for various activities including casting contests, smallest and largest fish contests, and more. For more information on the rodeos call 225-272-9200, ext. 559 or email outdooradventure@brec.org.

