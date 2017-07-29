BREC making needed repairs to Olympia Stadium

BATON ROUGE - Thousands of taxpayer dollars are being put into fixing up Olympia Stadium.

Construction crews are working around the clock to have the stadium ready before the start of football season.

"They had to go in re-pour some concrete, shore up other sections, and the paint that was used on the stadium was so all of that had to be abated. That's a very time consuming process, so that's been completed," BREC spokesperson Cheryl Michelet said.

Fate Mitchell, a referee for several of the football games at the venue, is glad they're making structural repairs.

"I can see where they have little gaps in the stadium where you see sunlight coming through, but I think they are patching all that up and re-cemeting it and making it safe for the kids, family and fans," Mitchell said.

Crews are remodeling the stands, restrooms, concession stands and press box. Officials say the goal is to improve safety and extend the life of the stadium.

Repairs at Olympia Stadium are costing more than $800,000 and they plan to make needed repairs at BREC Memorial Stadium and Pete Goldsby Field next.