BREC input meetings will be held for new BR Zoo location, Greenwood regional park

BATON ROUGE – BREC will hold community meetings to collect public input across the parish on the proposal to create a regional park at Greenwood and to find another location for the Baton Rouge Zoo.

The BREC Commission will vote on taking the next step in the process at its meeting on Aug. 24 at 5 p.m.

The community input meetings will allow residents the opportunity to review potential amenities at both locations, ask questions, share their opinions and vote on ideas.

A presentation will be shown by BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight and provide public comments.

The meetings will be held at the following locations at 6 p.m.:

- July 11, Perkins Road Community Park

- July 13, Highland Road Community Park

- August 1, Central Library

- August 3, Zachary Library

- August 8, Independence Park Theatre

- August 14, Greenwood Waterfront Theater

The meetings will be livestreamed on BREC's website and will be on BREC's Facebook page. Residents are welcome to send in questions to BREC's Facebook page. An online survey can also be found here.