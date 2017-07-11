74°
BREC hosting community meetings on the BR Zoo and Greenwood Park
BATON ROUGE - BREC officials are hosting six community meetings to get public input about proposed changes to the Greenwood Park and possible relocation of the Baton Rouge Zoo.
The meetings will begin at 6 p.m. and will include public comment and a presentation by BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight at 6:30 p.m.
Meetings will be held in the following locations:
July 11 - Perkins Road Community Park
July 13 - Highland Road Community Park
August 1 - Central Library
August 3 - Zachary Library
August 8 - Independence Park Theatre
August 14 - Greenwood Waterfront Theater
The BREC Commission will vote on taking the next step in the process at its regularly scheduled meeting August 24 at 5 p.m.