BREC hosting community meetings on the BR Zoo and Greenwood Park

BATON ROUGE - BREC officials are hosting six community meetings to get public input about proposed changes to the Greenwood Park and possible relocation of the Baton Rouge Zoo.

The meetings will begin at 6 p.m. and will include public comment and a presentation by BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight at 6:30 p.m.

Meetings will be held in the following locations:



July 11 - Perkins Road Community Park

July 13 - Highland Road Community Park

August 1 - Central Library

August 3 - Zachary Library

August 8 - Independence Park Theatre

August 14 - Greenwood Waterfront Theater



The BREC Commission will vote on taking the next step in the process at its regularly scheduled meeting August 24 at 5 p.m.