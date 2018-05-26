BREC community pools reopen for summer season

BATON ROUGE - BREC pools reopened Saturday for the summer season.

Pools at the Anna T. Jordan Community Park, City-Brooks Community Park, and Howell Community Park will remain open until July 29.

The pools will be open daily from 2 to 5 p.m. Operating hours are subject to change due to operations or inclement weather conditions.

Participants may swim at any BREC community pool for a fee of $1.25 per person per day.

BREC will partner with the YMCA to offer the Learn to Swim Program. Participants can register for swim lessons for a fee of $10 per person. For more information, contact Association Aquatics Director Jonathan Lee at jlee@ymcabr.org.