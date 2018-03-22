BREC Commission to vote on zoo movement Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Today the BREC Commission is expected to finally vote on whether to move the Baton Rouge Zoo.

For over a year, the conversation about moving the zoo has been controversial.

Proponents of moving the zoo say the proposed location, land on Airline Highway near the Ascension Parish line, will bring in large crowds and increase revenue. Opponents say taking the zoo away from Baker will hurt the area.

Just this week, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, as well as the mayors of Baker, Central, and Zachary spoke out against the move. Wednesday, groups from the Santa Maria neighborhood, where the new zoo would be close to, organized a last-ditch effort to persuade the commissioners.

Zoo Director Phil Frost says while he is optimistic the BREC Commissioners will vote in favor of moving the zoo, his main task will still be to provide the capital city a successful zoo regardless.

The vote will take place during the commission's regularly scheduled meeting at 5 p.m. The meeting will include a presentation from outside experts who have evaluated BREC's Airline Highway Park as a feasible site for the zoo.