BREC Commission to discuss alternate location for the Baton Rouge Zoo

BATON ROUGE- BREC Commission's Thursday meeting will include a presentation from outside experts who have evaluated Airline Highway Park as a feasible site for the zoo.

The meeting will take place Thursday at 5 p.m. at 6201 Florida Boulevard.

According to a release, the presentation will include information from engineers who have proposed a flood detention and mitigation plan to make the site and the surrounding area safer from potential flooding.

“We understand that this is an emotional issue and that change is hard for any community,” said BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight. “Thursday night we plan to lay out a factual, achievable plan that will lead the way toward the creation of a world-class zoo that has less reliance on taxpayers, support from the philanthropic community, sustainability in our community and greater appeal to visitors from near and far,” said McKnight.

BREC hired an engineering group to study the new location, which is close to the Santa Maria neighborhood, earlier this year.