BREC begins interviews for next superintendent

BATON ROUGE - The search is on for a new leader for the East Baton Rouge Parish's recreational program.

BREC is set to begin interviewing people today with the hopes of identifying a new superintendent by the end of the week. There are four finalists that will be interviewing in the hopes of replacing outgoing Superintendent Carolyn McKnight.

McKnight announced her retirement in August.

In total, 27 applications were submitted for the position and Corey Wilson, Carlos Sam, Chris Nunes, and Nicholas Williams were selected.

BREC says the next leader will have several ongoing projects to oversee, including the redesign of the zoo and Greenwood Park after they unanimously proposed a zoo back in March.