BREC asks for public input on renovations to zoo, Greenwood Park

BATON ROUGE - Officials at BREC are ready to take the next step in revitalizing the Baton Rouge Zoo and renovating an area park.

So far, two consultants have been hired for those projects. But before sketches can be drawn, BREC needs to know what the public wants to see. The department will hold two meetings on Tuesday where residents can give their own opinions. The first meeting will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Garden Club, and the second meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Waterfront Theatre at Greenwood Park.

There will be a short presentation regarding plans for both projects. There will also be stations where people will give ideas regarding amenities they want and the layout they prefer.

Once the public meetings wrap up, the next step will be to have preliminary sketches created to show the public what is envisioned in the first phase of the remodel. After another set of drawings are completed, commissioners will vote on the master plan, which can be expected sometime this fall.

For those who can't attend the meetings, click here for the online survey and here for the map survey.