Breaux Bridge man struck, killed in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH - A 63-year-old Breaux Bridge man was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in St. Martin Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. on LA 347 near Doyle Melancon Road. The pedestrian was identified as Steven Brasseaux.

Through the initial investigation, State Police determined that Brasseaux was attempting to walk across the northbound lane of LA 347 when he was struck by a 2001 Toyota Tacoma, driven by 21-year-old Dilian Patin of Breaux Bridge.

Brasseaux sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced dead on scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner's Office.

Patin voluntarily submitted to a chemical test, which indicated he was not impaired.

A standard toxicology sample was taken from Brasseaux and submitted to the State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

State Police say the crash remains under investigation.