Breaux Bridge man arrested on rape charge following 911 call

ST. MARTINVILLE - A 48-year-old Breaux Bridge man has been arrested by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office on a rape charge.

According to the Sheriff's Office, on Friday morning, April 27, a 911 call was received regarding a possible sexual assault. The Sheriff's Office investigated the incident and arrested Johnathan Carter as a result.

He was arrested and booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on one count of third-degree rape.

No further information was available. Check back for any updates.