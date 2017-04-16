82°
Breaux Bridge man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile

April 16, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

ST. MARTINVILLE - A 46-year-old Breaux Bridge man was arrested on charges of first-degree rape and carrying of a firearm by a convict following an incident early Saturday morning.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, Arlondo K. Henson allegedly sexually assaulted a juvenile and was found to be in possession of a gun.

Deputies with the Sheriff's Office were called around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning regarding a report of a possible sexual assault of a juvenile.

Following an investigation, Investigators with the Sheriff's Office obtained an arrest warrant for Henson.

Henson was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the aforementioned charges. No bond has been set, according to the Sheriff's Office.

