Breathtaking video captures white pelicans returning to LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE - They're back! The cooler weather has brought white pelicans back to the LSU lakes, about two weeks earlier than their arrival last year.

News 2's Bess Casserleigh captured some amazing footage of the pelicans flying over the capital city.

But the birds haven't landed on the water just yet.

The white pelicans are back! About two weeks ahead of last year pic.twitter.com/a4NDqZCe2x — Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) October 14, 2018

The pelicans can weight as much as 30 pounds with a nine-foot wingspan.