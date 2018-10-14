86°
Latest Weather Blog
Breathtaking video captures white pelicans returning to LSU lakes
BATON ROUGE - They're back! The cooler weather has brought white pelicans back to the LSU lakes, about two weeks earlier than their arrival last year.
News 2's Bess Casserleigh captured some amazing footage of the pelicans flying over the capital city.
But the birds haven't landed on the water just yet.
The white pelicans are back! About two weeks ahead of last year pic.twitter.com/a4NDqZCe2x— Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) October 14, 2018
The pelicans can weight as much as 30 pounds with a nine-foot wingspan.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Breathtaking video captures white pelicans returning to LSU lakes
-
129-year-old pharmacy in White Castle will take you back in time
-
LSU defensive end prepares for the faceoff with a Hawaiian battle cry
-
Abandoned home comes down following On Your Side report
-
EBR school bus driver fired after 9-year-old left on bus Thursday morning