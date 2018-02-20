Breaking the mold: Girls wrestling taking over across Louisiana

Baton Rouge, LA - "I think it's just kind of weird when you have so many boys and you're the only girl. I just don't think they're going to take you seriously."

But boys, should take her serious.

At just 13 years old, Briana Araujo Batista is a national champion and a state title holder proving she belongs.

Bri is one of about a dozen girls across Baton Rouge taking up wrestling and because of no split divisions, she's got to take on, and most of the time, take down the boys.

"I feel pretty awesome because it's like their face because they would never expect a girl to beat them and I get so excited but at the same time I feel kind of sorry because you just got beat by a girl."

For girls like Bri, this chance to wrestle isn't just about going up against the boys, it has a much bigger meaning. And although some boys may not like it, her teammates always have her back.

"I wrestle a girl in practice, and sometimes I get beat I'm not mad," says her teammate Nicholas Johnson. "The girls should be treated just as good as the boys and I think she works really hard."

"It's fair to the girls because some sports like football and the other sports they don't let the girls compete," added Cole Gros. "If girls can put all the hard work and dedication in, then girls should wrestle."

"When I have to wrestle with the boys it gives me a lot more self confidence. I have a better personality because I used to be really shy and now I'm going out places and I have more friends and having more fun so I think it's really changed my life."

And Bri plans to keep working hard on the mat next year at East Ascension High School with the goal of earning a scholarship to wrestle in college.