BREAKING: Suspect injured in Essen Lane deputy-involved shooting

BATON ROUGE - Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened around 12:00 a.m. Wednesday.

EMS transported a man with non-life threatening injuries to Our Lady of The Lake Hospital after he was shot by a deputy following a foot-chase and altercation.

Shortly before the shooting, deputies responded to an armed robbery call at a gas station on Essen at Essen Park Avenue around midnight.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said the suspect allegedly put a gun to a victim's head inside the gas station and took money before running south toward OLOL.

As deputies arrived, they chased the suspect on foot from the hospital, through two parking lots along Essen, before some sort of "scuffle" in the parking lot near Picardy Ave.

No deputies were injured during the altercation.

