72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BREAKING: One reported dead after a shooting on Jefferson Ave. near North Foster

3 hours 58 minutes 55 seconds ago Saturday, September 22 2018 Sep 22, 2018 September 22, 2018 10:07 PM September 22, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Police are responding to a reported fatal shooting on 4800 block of Jefferson Ave near North Foster.

Police were called to the scene around 10 p.m. Saturday night, one was declared dead at the scene.

This is all the information we have at the time, this is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days