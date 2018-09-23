72°
Latest Weather Blog
BREAKING: One reported dead after a shooting on Jefferson Ave. near North Foster
BATON ROUGE- Police are responding to a reported fatal shooting on 4800 block of Jefferson Ave near North Foster.
Police were called to the scene around 10 p.m. Saturday night, one was declared dead at the scene.
This is all the information we have at the time, this is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU uses specially trained K-9s to detect bombs
-
Mighty Moms partners with a special needs class to feed familes in...
-
Baton Rouge Bishop: Catholic Church working on making local abuse records public
-
Ascension Hot Balloon Festival returns in Gonzales
-
Central to outfit a new emergency operation center