BREAKING: One dead, two hurt after Washington St fire

One dead, two hurt after Washington St fire

Baton Rouge – Fire investigators are working to figure out what sparked a house fire, overnight, that killed one person, and sent two others to the hospital.

Firefighters were called to the home, in the 300 block of East Washington Street, just after one o’clock Thursday morning. A spokesperson for the fire department tells News 2, when the first firetruck arrived, fire was coming from the rear of the home.

The body of victim was found in a bedroom inside the house. The two people, who we’re able to escape the flames, were taking to a Baton Rouge hospital with second degree burns.

The Red Cross has been contacted to help the displaced family.

Foul play is not suspected as part of the investigation.

