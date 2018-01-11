63°
BREAKING: LSU running back Derrius Guice to turn pro

Wednesday, January 10 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Michael Cauble

BATON ROUGE - LSU junior running back Derrius Guice announced via a twitter video that he will be leaving campus and entering the upcoming NFL Draft. 

Guice was LSU's leading rushing this season despite playing injured for several games in the 2017 season.

The Baton Rouge native became the fifth LSU player to rush for back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons and is fifth on the Tiger career rushing list with 3,074 yards.

The junior tailback is the only player in SEC history to rush for 250 yards in a single game on three different occasions.

Despite the injuries this season, Guice proved what kind of running back he is with explosive showings in the last half of the 2016 season when he backed up Leonard Fournette.

Guice is projected to be a first round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft in April.

