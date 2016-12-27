BREAKING: Law enforcement looking for missing child

BAKER - Statewide law enforcement has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Alert for a teenager that's been missing from her home for nearly 70 hours.

Erica Acosta, 13, is an Hispanic female with long black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 4’11” tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She was last seen at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Christmas morning, December, 25, 2016, wearing a red pullover t-shirt with white stripes.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Erica Acosta should immediately contact the Baker Police Department at 225-775-6000 Ext. 1 or Louisiana State Police Sgt. Stacey Pearson of the Louisiana Clearinghouse for Missing & Exploited Children at 337-962-2605 or stacey.pearson@la.gov.