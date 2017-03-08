BREAKING: Homeowner shoots, kills man trying to break-in

BATON ROUGE – Police are questioning a homeowner who shot and killed a man trying to break-in. It happened on the 500 block of Carr Alley, just before 2AM, Wednesday morning.

District Attorney Hilar Moore tells News 2, the shooting looks to be justified.

“It appears at this point that a family was just minding their own business in their home and an individual attempted to enter the home.” Moore told News 2’s Brett Buffington.

Baton Rouge Police Officers taped the scene off for more than an hour while crime scene investigators collected evidence, including pictures of the area. Moore says detectives plan on questioning witnesses later this morning, working to learn more about what happened.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s office was called to the scene to retrieve the victim’s body. That person’s name will likely be released later today.

Stay with WBRZ.com and WBRZ News 2 as this story continues to develop.