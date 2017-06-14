BREAKING: Deadly officer-involved shooting on S. Acadian

BATON ROUGE -Louisiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left the passenger of a car dead after a traffic stop.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Baton Rouge Police Officer pulled the driver of a car over in the 1200 block of S. Acadian Thruway just south of Claycut Rd.

"During the course of that traffic stop, the passenger exited the vehicle holding a gun, and the officer fired on that passenger," LSP Trooper Bryan Lee said.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene of the traffic stop.

No officers were injured during the incident.

State police investigators are interviewing the driver of the car involved in the traffic stop. That person was not injured.