BREAKING: Arrest made in Valero gas station attempted armed robbery

BATON ROUGE - Police have apprehended the man suspected in the attempted armed robbery of a Valero gas station on Bluebonnet Blvd Friday morning.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Joshua J. Darson, 28, was charged with attempted armed robbery and aggravated assault on a Peace Officer with a firearm and resisting an Officer.

On Friday morning around 5 a.m., EBRSO responded to an alarm for an attempted armed robbery at 9990 Bluebonnet.

The suspect fled the gas station on foot. Deputies set up perimeter in the area to search for the suspect, but could not locate him, according to EBRSO.

Detectives located a hoodie and ace bandage in the area where the suspect fled. Those items fit the description of the suspect given by clerks, and matched surveillance video of the suspect, EBRSO said.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Darson and apprehended him near his home this evening around 7:45 p.m.

He will be booked into parish prison on the aforementioned charges.