83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Brazilian pleads guilty in Louisiana identity theft scheme

1 hour 22 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, June 20 2018 Jun 20, 2018 June 20, 2018 8:50 AM June 20, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a 29-year-old Brazilian citizen has pleaded guilty in New Orleans in connection with an identity theft scheme involving credit card skimmers.

A Tuesday news release from the U.S. Attorney's office says Andre Lion Goncalves Pereira  pleaded guilty last week to aggravated identity theft. Pereira was among a group of Brazilian nationals arrested at a New Orleans hotel last August.

Prosecutors say federal and state officers found them in possession of re-encoded credit cards and equipment that included ATM skimmers. Sentencing for Pereira was set for Sept. 12.

He faces a mandatory two-year prison sentence.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days