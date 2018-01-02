Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road

Photo: KPCC

LOS ANGELES- It was a race against the cluck as California Highway Patrol officers scrambled to rescue nearly 20 chickens that ran through highway lanes near Los Angeles.

The agency says the birds blocked a portion of Interstate 605 in the Norwalk area Tuesday morning after their cage fell from the back of a truck.

The agency tweeted photos and video of the chickens on the highway and a motorcycle officer collecting them.

Officers managed to rescue 17 birds. Two died.

The driver transporting the chickens was unaware that the birds fell off the truck and did not stop.