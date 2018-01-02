33°
Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road

7 hours 43 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, January 02 2018 Jan 2, 2018 January 02, 2018 4:02 PM January 02, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LOS ANGELES- It was a race against the cluck as California Highway Patrol officers scrambled to rescue nearly 20 chickens that ran through highway lanes near Los Angeles.

The agency says the birds blocked a portion of Interstate 605 in the Norwalk area Tuesday morning after their cage fell from the back of a truck.

The agency tweeted photos and video of the chickens on the highway and a motorcycle officer collecting them.

Officers managed to rescue 17 birds. Two died.

The driver transporting the chickens was unaware that the birds fell off the truck and did not stop.

